NSA Doval led panel discusses sustained diplomatic-political efforts with China

New Delhi, Aug 05: A high powered panel headed by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval held discussions on the China issue.

The discussions were held following the meeting of the military commanders of India and China on Sunday. The efforts with China will need to be sustained both on the political and diplomatic front officials informed.

The meeting that lasted three hours was also attended by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar and Army Chief General M M Naravane.

The fifth meeting of the commanders was held on August 2. The panel headed by NSA Doval is informally known as the China Study Group. It met on Tuesday and reviewed the discussions, sources told OneIndia.

The source said that India reiterated to China for complete disengagement and de-escalation. India also sought for full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas as had been agreed upon during the earlier meetings.

The Indian side also sought for restoration of status quo ante along the Line of Actual Control, the source also added. The official cited above said that the Doval led panel would analyse China's response during the talks.

During the meeting of the military commanders on Sunday, India said that it wanted immediate disengagement at patrolling point 17 (Gogra) and Pangong Tso fingers. While the de-escalation at these points would be a short term solution, diplomatic channels are looking at a long term solution as well which would ensure that the soldiers of both sides are kept apart.

The Indian security establishment does not trust the PLA. The official said that the Chinese side should not object to border infrastructure development as long as it is within the LAC limits. There should be no objection as long as the development is carried out without encroaching on each other's perception of where the border lies.

The Chinese border infrastructure allows for rapid deployment of troops, when compared to India. Hence it is important that India also continues with the border infrastructure development, the officer cited above also said.

A long term solution would be needed to ensure that flare ups and tense stand offs do not take place between the Indian and Chinese armies. For this India and China would need to exchange maps indicating the presence of troops along the Line of Actual Control. Following this patrolling protocols would have to be introduced. Earlier both India and China would undertake patrolling once a month by avoiding stand offs. However the patrolling intensity has gone up drastically now as both sides are building border infrastructure right up to the LAC.

The PLA has been building roads, setting up posts powered by solar panels, laying fibre optic cables. The Indian Army too is matching the effort.