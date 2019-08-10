NSA Ajit Doval visits Anantnag & meets Kashimiri shephards, locals

Mousumi Dash

Srinagar, Aug 10: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday was seen interacting with locals in Anantnag, an area which has been a hotbed of terrorist activities in the past.

NSA Doval visited Anantanag today and interacted with Kashimiri shephards and other locals.

Reportedly, ahead of Eid, authorities have decided to relax restrictions in Anantnag on Saturday. Sources have said relaxation in restrictions will be done in a phased manner, NSA also visited 'Bhed Mandi' where he interacted with locals.

Earlier, after Centre revoked Article 370 of the constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Doval was spotted having lunch with local residents in Srinagar, in a bid to show that normalcy was slowly returning to the Valley. While enjoying the bites of wazwan, Doval was seen explaining to the people how the new set up would ease people's lives by improving health facilities and education.

NSA Doval was in Kashmir to assess the security situation in the state, which was put under curfew hours ahead of the government's announcement.