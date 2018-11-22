NSA Ajit Doval to attend Indo-China SR level talks on Nov 23

New Delhi, Nov 22: The 21st Special Representative talks between National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and state councillor and Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi will take place in Chengdu, Sichuan province on November 23 and 24.

The talks comes ahead of the meeting between Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Foreign ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang said that the two sides attach great importance to the talks. The two special representatives will have an in-depth exchange of views on border related issues. They will follow the guidance of the consensus reached by the two leaders bearing in mind the general picture of bilateral ties and benefits of the two peoples on the basis of the outcomes that have been achieved to actively promote the negotiations. At the same time, will promptly manage differences and uphold the peace and tranquillity of the border areas, Shuang also said.

This would be the first meeting after Wang Yi took over as special representative. The 20th SR talks took place in Delhi in 2017, when Yang Jeichi was the special representative. The talks had taken place under the shadow of the Doklam crisis. These talks are a mechanism that came into existence in 2003 and takes place alternatively between India and China.

Shaung added that under the strategic guidance of the two leaders, China and India relations have maintained sound growth with ever deepening exchanges and cooperation in all areas. The two sides have maintained close communication and correlation in border related affairs. The border areas on the whole maintained stability, he also said.