NSA Ajit Doval reaches north-east Delhi, to take stock of situation

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 26: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on late Tuesday night reached Seelmapur in north-east Delhi to take stock of the situation in the area, as parts of it witnessed large scale violence, killing 13 and injuring over 150.

Doval reached the spot minutes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a third meeting with Delhi police and his ministry officials on late Tuesday evening.

The meeting lasted for almost three hours and was the third such within a span of 24 hours, according to the news agency ANI.

Parts of north-east Delhi, including Jafrabad, Maujpur and Babarpur have been in the centre of clashes between two groups - one supporting the amended citizenship law and another protesting against its introduction.

At least 13 people have died and over 150, including a child, have been injured in violence in Delhi. Homes, shops and vehicles have been set on fire and the situation showed no signs of improvement late on Tuesday night.