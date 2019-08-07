  • search
    NSA Ajit Doval meets army and police personnel, interacts with locals in Shopian

    New Delhi, Aug 07: NSA Ajit Doval visited Shopian which is a hotbed of militancy and was ground zero during Burhan Wani agitation. He met Jammu and Kashmir police officials and security personnel in the presence of DGP Dilbag Singh in Shopian on Wednesday. Doval also interacted with locals in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

    NSA Ajit Doval addresses CRPF personnel at Shopian in Kashmir

    Doval is learnt to have given directions that the common people of Jammu and Kashmir should not face any hardship and that essential supplies be provided on a priority basis, reported news agency ANI. This includes food as well as providing emergency services.

    [ With Article 370 gone, how the lavish lifestyles of the Muftis, Abdullahs are set to end]

    Doval has been keeping a close watch on the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir, especially on Monday when Article 370 was revoked. Article 370 gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

    The decision to revoke Article 370 and the proposal to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two separate Union Territories have been opposed by several politicians in the Valley. PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference's Omar Abdullah were taken into preventive detention on Monday night.

