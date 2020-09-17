YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NSA Ajit Doval attends BRICS meet on security

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 17: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday attended a virtual meeting of top security officials of five-nation grouping BRICS.

    Ajit Doval

    The 10th meeting of the NSAs of the grouping was attended by China's State Councillor Yang Jiechi and senior security officials from Russia, Brazil and South Africa, officials said.

    Govt says it did not incur expenses for 'Howdy-Modi' event in Houston last year

    It was hosted by Russia, the current chair of BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa). The meeting exchanged views on combating terrorism and extremism besides deliberating on global and regional security issues, according to details provided by a Russian official.

    The official said an agreement was reached on further expanding the dialogue on security issues, and providing for closer coordination among law enforcement agencies of the member nations. BRICS represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world population, and they have a combined GDP of USD 16.6 trillion.

    More AJIT DOVAL News

    Read more about:

    ajit doval brics

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X