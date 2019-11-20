  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NRC to apply nationwide, no need to fear: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 20: Assam like citizen's list or National Register will be carried out across the country, Home Minister Amit Shah said in parliament today, asserting that all citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the list.

    NRC to apply nationwide, no need to fear: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
    Home Minister Amit Shah

    While assuring that there would be no discrimination on the basis of religion, Shah said the Government accepts that refugees - Hindu, Buddhists, Jain, Christians, Sikhs and Parsis, who left Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to religious atrocities should get Indian citizenship.

    "The NRC has no such provision that says that certain religions will be excluded from it. All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from the Citizenship Amendment Bill," said Shah at the Rajya Sabha.

    US Commission concerned over Assam NRC, says 1.9 million residents may become stateless

    "The process of NRC will be carried out across the country. No one irrespective of religion should be worried, it is just a process to get everyone under the NRC," he added.

    Shah said people who names are missing from the draft list have the right to go to tribunals, which will be constituted across Assam.

    In Assam, a total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied to be included in the NRC. Of them, 3,11,21,004 were included in the document and 19,06,657 excluded.

    Assam is the only state having an NRC which was first prepared in 1951. The state has faced an influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century.

    It is for the first time since then that the NRC was updated.

    The BJP ruled states like Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand have expressed willingness to conduct Assam-like NRC exercise in their states.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah national register of citizens rajya sabha

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue