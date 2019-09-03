NRC: Not stateless as yet says MHA on those whose names were excluded

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 03: People left off the NRC are not "stateless" and will continue to enjoy all the rights as before till they exhaust all the remedies available under the law, the Union Home Ministry has said. It said exclusion from the NRC has no implication on the rights of an individual resident in Assam and that they will not be deprived of any rights or entitlements which they have enjoyed before.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been prepared to identify Indian citizens living in Assam since March 24, 1971 or before.

Out of 3.3 crore applicants, over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC published on Saturday.

"Exclusion from the NRC has no implication on the rights of an individual resident in Assam.

"All appeals and excluded cases will be examined by this tribunal i.e. a judicial process.

This judicial process will commence only after the appellate period is over. Thereafter, anyone still aggrieved by any decision of being excluded will have the right to approach the High Court of Assam and then the Supreme Court," the ministry further added.