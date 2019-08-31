NRC: Names missing, long drawn process before tribunals to start Monday

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Guwahati, Aug 31: It is not the end of the road as yet for those whose names have been excluded from the final NRC that was released today.

State NRC coordinator, Prateek Hajela said that any person who is not satisfied with the outcome of the claims and objections can file appeal before the Foreigners Tribunals.

As many as 200 additional foreigners tribunals will be operational in Assam from Monday where bona fide citizens, whose names do not figure in the final NRC, can approach to challenge their exclusion, officials said on Friday.

Final NRC: Who can view their names today

These tribunals are being set up by the Assam government with the Centre's assistance.

"As of now, 100 foreigners tribunals are functioning. From September 1, a total of 200 additional foreigners tribunals will start functioning across Assam," a senior home ministry official said.

The tribunals will be required after the publication of the final National Register of Citizens, a list of Assam's residents, on Saturday.

People who may be excluded from the final NRC can approach any one of these tribunals for inclusion of their names, the official said.

The Centre has already extended the time period for appeal in a foreigners tribunal from 60 days to 120 days.

The home ministry had planned to set up a total of 1,000 foreigners tribunal in phases.

When the draft NRC was published on July 30 last year, there was a huge controversy over the exclusion of 40.7 lakh people from it.

19 lakh left out of final NRC: What next

The draft included names of 2.9 crore people out of 3.29 crore applicants. In addition to those excluded, the names of over a lakh people were also left out in a list published last month.

The Supreme Court-monitored NRC exercise, aimed at identifying illegal immigrants, mostly from Bangladesh, was carried out only in Assam, which has been facing influx of people from the neighbouring country since the early 20th century.