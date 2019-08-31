Home News India live

NRC List LIVE: Woman kills self after fake news on list

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Guwahati, Aug 31: Tight security is in place as the final NRC list in Assam is set to be released.

The list would be released at 10 am and Section 144 has been clamped in the state as a precautionary measure.

Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

Newest First Oldest First

Over 40 lakh people were left out of the NRC draft listed published in 2018. Woman kills self after fake news on list Despite warnings, fake news has claimed a life in Assam. After hearing that her name was not on the final list, a woman from Sonitpur jumped into a well and killed herself. The news was however fake. As a tense Assam awaits the publication of the final NRC list today, the question is what would happen to those whose names have been excluded. If a person’s name is missing in the NRC, then he or she could prefer an appeal before the tribunal. After exhausting all legal options, if the person is still declared a foreigner, then he or she would not be able to obtain an Aadhaar card as the biometrics would be flagged. The Director General of Police, Assam, Kuladhar Saikia has been given an extension of three months. The Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal and police have urged people not to believe in rumours. The Goverment has ensured adequate safeguards for people whose name may not appear in the Final NRC. Don't believe rumours, as some elements are trying to create confusion in society, the Assam police said. Section 144 has been clamped in several parts of the state. In Guwahati, prohibitory orders are in place. The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that those names excluded from the final list will be given legal aid to file an appeal. 120 days time would be given to file the appeal. The state NRC coordinator will announce the final list at 10 am. Lakhs of people are waiting with anxiety to find out if their name is on the final list or not. The draft NRC had left out 40 lakh names.

The state NRC coordinator will announce the final list at 10 am. Lakhs of people are waiting with anxiety to find out if their name is on the final list or not. The draft NRC had left out 40 lakh names. The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that those names excluded from the final list will be given legal aid to file an appeal. 120 days time would be given to file the appeal. Section 144 has been clamped in several parts of the state. In Guwahati, prohibitory orders are in place. The Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal and police have urged people not to believe in rumours. The Goverment has ensured adequate safeguards for people whose name may not appear in the Final NRC. Don't believe rumours, as some elements are trying to create confusion in society, the Assam police said. The Director General of Police, Assam, Kuladhar Saikia has been given an extension of three months. As a tense Assam awaits the publication of the final NRC list today, the question is what would happen to those whose names have been excluded. If a person’s name is missing in the NRC, then he or she could prefer an appeal before the tribunal. After exhausting all legal options, if the person is still declared a foreigner, then he or she would not be able to obtain an Aadhaar card as the biometrics would be flagged. Despite warnings, fake news has claimed a life in Assam. After hearing that her name was not on the final list, a woman from Sonitpur jumped into a well and killed herself. The news was however fake. Woman kills self after fake news on list Over 40 lakh people were left out of the NRC draft listed published in 2018.

As many as 200 additional foreigners tribunals will be operational in Assam from Monday where bona fide citizens, whose names do not figure in the final NRC, can approach to challenge their exclusion, officials said.

"As of now, 100 foreigners tribunals are functioning. From September 1, a total of 200 additional foreigners tribunals will start functioning across Assam," a senior home ministry official said.