NRC update: Former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed's family among 2 million excluded from final list

By Anuj Cariappa

Guwahati, Aug 31: The final NRC list has been published on the official website assamnrc.nic.in. State NRC coordinator, Prateek Hajela said that it has been found it has been found that a total of 3,11,21,004 number of persons are found to be eligible for inclusion in final NRC. 19,06,657 have been left out of the final list.

Ram Madhav, National General Secretary of the BJP said, "National Register of Citizens NRC finally published. Compliments to the official team. Details like the list of the 19 lakh names excluded etc are still awaited. BJP has demanded that at least 20% names should be re-surveyed. Sonowal Govt in Assam is taking all steps to maintain Law and order." "I reiterate that as requested by Central and State governments at least 20% reverification (bordering districts) and 10% re-verification (remaining districts) should be allowed by Honble Apex court for a correct and fair NRC," Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. "Names of many Indian citizens who migrated from Bangladesh as refugees prior to 1971 have not been included in the NRC because authorities refused to accept refugee certificates," Sarma tweeted. Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the final version of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) did not contain names of many person coming to India from Bangladesh before 1971, the cut off period. In a series of tweets, the senior leader of the ruling BJP also alleged that the legacy data were manipulated to include names of doubtful persons as alleged by many. Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Shri @adhirrcinc speaks to the media about the NRC list released by the govt. pic.twitter.com/uuh7kA6ufv — Congress (@INCIndia) August 31, 2019 Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary: Asom Gana Parishad says it is not happy with final NRC. It added that there is a scope of review of the NRC final list in the Supreme Court. Several other parties also expressed their displeasure with the final NRC. The Assam Public Works (APW), the original petitioner in the Supreme Court which led to the updating of the National Register of Citizens six years ago, called the final NRC a "flawed document" as its prayer for re-verification of draft NRC was rejected by the apex court. All Assam Studnets Union (AASU) has rejected the NRC final list alleging that the numbers are not satisfactory. The Union is sure that some more will be included from there as genuine Indians are left out in many cases. They will move the SC again to rectify the mistakes and cross check the software through an expert agency. The All India United Democratic Font (AIUDF) will hold a press conference at 2.00pm at the party's head office in Hatigaon, Guwahati. It will be addressed by General Secretary Aminul Islam on the issue of NRC. "We are not happy at all. It seems there were some deficiencies in the updatation process. We believe that it is an incomplete NRC. We will appeal to the Supreme Court to remove all the faults and descrepancies in this NRC," AASU General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said, per News 18 reports. Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora said that the party was dissatisfied as the numbers of names on the National Register of Citizens were below what was expected. Earlier AASU and Assam Public Works had also said that they would move the Supreme Court as the final list did not depict correct numbers. "I congratulate NRC State Coordinator,and SC for publishing the final list. However, I am not fully satisfied as many names of genuine Indian citizens have been left out. I appeal to govt to review formation of Foreigners Tribunal," says Abdul Khaleque, Assam Congress MP on final NRC List. Retired Army Officer Mohammad Sanaullah on his name missing from #NRCFinalList: I was not expecting my name to be in the list as my case is still pending in the High Court, I have full faith in the judiciary and I'm confident that I will get justice. #Assam pic.twitter.com/tdnxJoQbg3 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019 NRC List A News 18 report quoting government sources says that the law and order wise situation in the state is peaceful. The ministry of Home Affairs is in regular touch with state DGP and Chief Secretary. No untoward incident has been reported so far. On exclusion of 19 lakh people from the final list, the sources said it was too early to comment on the impact of this. The total number of Foreign Tribunals was raised to 300 from the earlier 100. Barpeta: People queue up outside a NRC Seva Kendra to check their name in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) final list. A total of 3,11,21,004 persons have been found eligible for inclusion in final list leaving out 19,06,657 people. #Assam pic.twitter.com/QtkrWWI9QB — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019 NRC List: Mohammad Sanaullah’s appeal against the Foreigners Tribunal order is pending in the High Court. Due to this neither, him nor his children had any chance of getting included in the final list. The NRC provisions state that names of those who have been declared foreigners by the tribunals, theirs and their children’ names cannot be included in the final list. Meanwhile people continue to queue up outside the Seva Kendras to check if their name is on the final list. Delhi BJP chief, Manoj Tiwari has called for an NRC exercise to be conducted in Delhi as well. A retired Indian Army junior commissioned officer, Mohammad Sanaullah has been declared a foreigner. It may be recalled that the retired officer had hit the headlines last year after he was declared a foreigner by the foreigners tribunal and sent to detention camp. He has failed to make it to the final NRC list. While his wife remains on the final list, the names of his two daughters and son are missing from the final list. The Congress would be meeting shortly at 10 Janpath after the release of the final NRC list. We will not support anyone whose citizenship is suspect says senior Congress leader, Debabrata Saikia. We will provide legal help to all genuine Indians, Saikia also said. The decades old suspicion that 10s of millions of illegal immigrants are in Assam will also end. We would appeal to all people to maintain calm and don’t believe in rumours. Appeals can be filed within 120 days. The appeal period was raised from 60 to 120 days. One of the applicants Naseeruddin Choudhary said that his daughter Najmin and nephew Masoom were both out of the first list. Now they are in the final list. We were so scared, but now we are relieved, he said. Those who are not satisfied with the outcome can file an appeal before the Foreigners Tribunals says state NRC coordinator, Prateek Hajela. State NRC coordinator, Prateek Hajela said that it has been found it has been found that a total of 3,11,21,004 number of persons are found to be eligible for inclusion in final NRC. 19,06,657 have been left out of the final list. Final NRC on 31st August 2019 pic.twitter.com/aUHmHojBYy — NRC Updation Assam (@NRCupdateAssam) August 31, 2019 Final NRC on 31st August 2019 Who can view their names today: Only those applicants whose names were missing from the complete draft released in July 2018, or were named in the list of exclusions released in June 2019, or those facing objections against their inclusion in the complete draft, or were called for hearings in July this year, will be able to view their status in the supplementary list today. The full list will be made available on September 7 2019. Applicants can also check their status at the NRC Sewa Kendras located near them. The list is also available at the offices of the circle officers and deputy commissioners.

The state NRC coordinator will announce the final list at 10 am. Lakhs of people are waiting with anxiety to find out if their name is on the final list or not. The draft NRC had left out 40 lakh names. The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that those names excluded from the final list will be given legal aid to file an appeal. 120 days time would be given to file the appeal. Section 144 has been clamped in several parts of the state. In Guwahati, prohibitory orders are in place. The Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal and police have urged people not to believe in rumours. The Goverment has ensured adequate safeguards for people whose name may not appear in the Final NRC. Don't believe rumours, as some elements are trying to create confusion in society, the Assam police said. The Director General of Police, Assam, Kuladhar Saikia has been given an extension of three months. As a tense Assam awaits the publication of the final NRC list today, the question is what would happen to those whose names have been excluded. If a person’s name is missing in the NRC, then he or she could prefer an appeal before the tribunal. After exhausting all legal options, if the person is still declared a foreigner, then he or she would not be able to obtain an Aadhaar card as the biometrics would be flagged. Despite warnings, fake news has claimed a life in Assam. After hearing that her name was not on the final list, a woman from Sonitpur jumped into a well and killed herself. The news was however fake. Over 40 lakh people were left out of the NRC draft listed published in 2018. The final list has been published on the website, nrcassam.nic.in. Final NRC leaves out 19,06,657 names. 368,000 names have been included. Applicants can also check their status at the NRC Sewa Kendras located near them. The list is also available at the offices of the circle officers and deputy commissioners. The full list will be made available on September 7 2019. Final NRC on 31st August 2019 pic.twitter.com/aUHmHojBYy — NRC Updation Assam (@NRCupdateAssam) August 31, 2019 Final NRC on 31st August 2019 State NRC coordinator, Prateek Hajela said that it has been found it has been found that a total of 3,11,21,004 number of persons are found to be eligible for inclusion in final NRC. 19,06,657 have been left out of the final list. Those who are not satisfied with the outcome can file an appeal before the Foreigners Tribunals says state NRC coordinator, Prateek Hajela. One of the applicants Naseeruddin Choudhary said that his daughter Najmin and nephew Masoom were both out of the first list. Now they are in the final list. We were so scared, but now we are relieved, he said. Appeals can be filed within 120 days. The appeal period was raised from 60 to 120 days. We will not support anyone whose citizenship is suspect says senior Congress leader, Debabrata Saikia. We will provide legal help to all genuine Indians, Saikia also said. The decades old suspicion that 10s of millions of illegal immigrants are in Assam will also end. We would appeal to all people to maintain calm and don’t believe in rumours. The Congress would be meeting shortly at 10 Janpath after the release of the final NRC list. A retired Indian Army junior commissioned officer, Mohammad Sanaullah has been declared a foreigner. It may be recalled that the retired officer had hit the headlines last year after he was declared a foreigner by the foreigners tribunal and sent to detention camp. He has failed to make it to the final NRC list. While his wife remains on the final list, the names of his two daughters and son are missing from the final list. Delhi BJP chief, Manoj Tiwari has called for an NRC exercise to be conducted in Delhi as well. Meanwhile people continue to queue up outside the Seva Kendras to check if their name is on the final list. Mohammad Sanaullah’s appeal against the Foreigners Tribunal order is pending in the High Court. Due to this neither, him nor his children had any chance of getting included in the final list. The NRC provisions state that names of those who have been declared foreigners by the tribunals, theirs and their children’ names cannot be included in the final list. Barpeta: People queue up outside a NRC Seva Kendra to check their name in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) final list. A total of 3,11,21,004 persons have been found eligible for inclusion in final list leaving out 19,06,657 people. #Assam pic.twitter.com/QtkrWWI9QB — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019 NRC List: The total number of Foreign Tribunals was raised to 300 from the earlier 100. A News 18 report quoting government sources says that the law and order wise situation in the state is peaceful. The ministry of Home Affairs is in regular touch with state DGP and Chief Secretary. No untoward incident has been reported so far. On exclusion of 19 lakh people from the final list, the sources said it was too early to comment on the impact of this. Retired Army Officer Mohammad Sanaullah on his name missing from #NRCFinalList: I was not expecting my name to be in the list as my case is still pending in the High Court, I have full faith in the judiciary and I'm confident that I will get justice. #Assam pic.twitter.com/tdnxJoQbg3 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019 NRC List "I congratulate NRC State Coordinator,and SC for publishing the final list. However, I am not fully satisfied as many names of genuine Indian citizens have been left out. I appeal to govt to review formation of Foreigners Tribunal," says Abdul Khaleque, Assam Congress MP on final NRC List. Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora said that the party was dissatisfied as the numbers of names on the National Register of Citizens were below what was expected. Earlier AASU and Assam Public Works had also said that they would move the Supreme Court as the final list did not depict correct numbers.

As many as 200 additional foreigners tribunals will be operational in Assam from Monday where bona fide citizens, whose names do not figure in the final NRC, can approach to challenge their exclusion, officials said.

"As of now, 100 foreigners tribunals are functioning. From September 1, a total of 200 additional foreigners tribunals will start functioning across Assam," a senior home ministry official said.