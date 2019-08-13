  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NRC issue: CM Sonowal seeks additional forces for Assam

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 13: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the current status of the NRC exercise in a meeting and sought additional central forces ahead of publication of the final list on August 31.

    Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal
    Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

    The meeting took place hours after the Supreme Court ordered that the list of those excluded from the final NRC only be published online. A few days ago, the apex court had rejected the central and Assam governments' plea for sample re-verification to find out wrongful inclusions of names.

    "I have apprised the home minister about the the ongoing process of the NRC and reviewed the prevailing situation in Assam. I have also requested the home minister to provide additional security forces," Sonowal told reporters here.

    [PM Modi speaks to Assam CM, takes stock of flood situation]

    The chief minister also appealed to the people of Assam to cooperate in the exercise of finalising the National Register of Citizens (NRC). A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R F Nariman on Tuesday said like Aadhaar data, an appropriate regime should be enacted for securing the NRC data.

    It had earlier said the final Assam NRC would be published on or by August 31. The bench had also brushed aside criticism and statements made in the Assam Assembly and outside relating to the exercise carried out for the NRC and had asked the Centre to adhere to the deadline.

    PTI

    More ASSAM News

    Read more about:

    assam nrc amit shah

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue