NRC fiasco has exposed those who used it for political mileage: Mamata

Kolkata, Aug 31: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the Central government and said that the whole National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam has exposed those who tried to take political mileage out of it.

"The NRC fiasco has exposed all those who tried to take political mileage out of it. They have a lot to answer to the nation. This is what happens when an act is guided by an ulterior motive rather than the good of the society and the larger interest of the nation," Mamata tweeted.

"My heart goes out to all those, especially the large number of Bengali speaking brothers and sisters, who are made to suffer because of this botched-up process," the TMC chief added.

TMC has been one of the most voracious critics of the citizens' register and had accused BJP governments both at the Centre and in Assam of trying to drive out Bengalis from the north eastern state.

Last year after the draft NRC list was releasesd, Banerjee had gone all out to oppose it and had even sent a TMC delegation to Assam to talk to the people.

The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was out on Saturday, with over 19 lakh applicants who failed to make it to the list staring at an uncertain future.

A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied for inclusion in the NRC. Of them, 3,11,21,004 have been included in the final list and 19,06,657 excluded, according to a statement from the Assam NRC coordinator's office.

Those who have been excluded from the National Register of Citizens have 120 days to appeal against it at the Foreigners Tribunals.