NRC essential for security and self-respect of nation says BJP’s national secretary

New Delhi, Dec 26: BJP national secretary Suresh Pujari said today the party would not backtrack on implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as it was essential for the security and self-respect of the country.

Pujari told the media intruders were availing government benefits and political parties were using them as vote banks. "The number of Bangladeshi intruders is increasing in West Bengal and it will gradually face a Kashmir-like situation. It is essential to identify the intruders and deport them," he said.

On the slowdown, the BJP leader said it was a worldwide phenomenon.