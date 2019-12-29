  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NRC an internal affair of Indian govt: BG Bangladesh DG Maj Gen Shafeenul Islam

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 29: The process of creation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is completely an "internal affair" of the Indian government and the cooperation between the border guarding forces of the two countries is very good, the chief of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) said here on Sunday.

    NRC an internal affair of Indian govt: BG Bangladesh DG Maj Gen Shafeenul Islam
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    The BGB will continue to work to prevent illegal crossings into India, its Director General Maj Gen Shafeenul Islam said at a press conference.

    Don't get misled on CAA, NRC: UP CM's appeal to people

    A BGB delegation, led by Islam, is on a bilateral visit to India to hold DG-level border talks with their counterparts, the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

      NEWS AT NOON, DECEMBER 29th

      "This is completely an internal affair of the Indian government," he said when asked to comment on the NRC issue.

      More NATIONAL REGISTER OF CITIZENS News

      Read more about:

      national register of citizens bangladesh

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue