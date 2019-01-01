NRC: 30 lakh people left out of final draft re-apply in Assam

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 1: In Assam, around 30 lakh people who were left out of the final draft of the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) have applied again for the inclusion during the claims and objections round that ended on Monday.

    The window for 40.07 lakh out of the 3.29 crore applicants excluded from the complete draft was opened on September 25. The Supreme Court, which is monitoring the entire exercise extended the last date from December 15 to December 31. The extension was granted after the Assam government said that the panchayat elections had robbed people and the officials of their time.

    As of Sunday, 30 lakh out of the 40.07 lakh people left out of the final draft re-applied. More people applied on Monday, officials said. The deadline to complete the entire process after processing the claims and objections is June 2019. The service centres would be open from January 2 to 31 for correction of names that would be published in the complete draft.

    assam national register of citizens nrc supreme court assam government nrc final draft

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 6:57 [IST]
