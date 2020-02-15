NPR through mobile app only to begin in Tripura from May

  • search
    Agartala, Feb 15: Tripura will begin the National Population Register updation from May this year. This would be done through the mobile application only.

    The decision has been taken despite protests rocking several parts of the country over the newly amended citizenship law and the NRC.

    Deployment of around 11,000 people in a team would be done for the NPR. A part of the process has already been started. In the first phase, collection of NPR data such as listing of houses and housing census would start from May 16 onwards, the director of census operations, P K Chakraborty told reporters.

    He said that this phase would continue until June 29. In the second phase, real census operation would start from next year and the data collection would be done through the mobile application only.

    SC notice to Centre on fresh petition against National Population Register

    The NPR questionnaire would include name, age, sex, place of birth, marital status, relation with family's head, nationality, educational qualification, permanent residential proof, occupation, details of parents, Aadhaar number, EPIC card number, driving licence number and phone numbers.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
