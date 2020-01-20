  • search
Trending Nirbhaya JPNadda Muzaffarpur
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NPR dangerous game, a precursor to NRC: Mamata Banerjee

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata Jan 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to her counterparts in the northeast and non-BJP states to take a note of the "clauses" mentioned in the NPR form, before participating in the exercise to update the register.

    Dubbing the NPR exercise as "a dangerous game", Banerjee said the form, which seeks birth details of parents, could be nothing but a precursor to NRC implementation.

    File Photo
    File Photo

    "I will appeal to all chief ministers, governments including those in BJP-ruled northeast states -- Tripura, Assam, Manipur and Arunachal -- and the opposition party-ruled states to read the law properly and consider the clauses in the NPR form before arriving at a decision.

    "I request them not to participate in this matter because the condition is very bad," the chief minister said.

    The TMC boss asserted that the West Bengal Assembly would soon pass a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

    Mamata also said that she came to know from the news media that fields which seek birth details of parents in the NPR form were not mandatory.

    "If the fields are not mandatory, why are they a part of the form? Efforts should be made to remove those questions. "If they continue to exist on paper (form), those that do not enter birth details of parents might be automatically excluded. There is an apprehension..." she claimed, before leaving for Siliguri.

    Case against 150 people after Left students 'gherao' Mamata

    The CM is scheduled to lead anti-citizenship law rallies in north Bengal over the next four days.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 17:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue