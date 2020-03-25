NPR, Census postponed in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 24: The NPR exercise scheduled to begin from April 1 2020 has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

    The Home Ministry said that due to the outbreak of the virus, the first phase of the census and NPR have been postponed until further orders.

    The exercise was to kickoff at Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Meghalaya on April 1.

    Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik in a letter to the Prime Minister said all efforts of the state machinery were directed towards controlling the outbreak of COVID-19.

    Mobilisation for census and concerned activities posed a risk to the field functionaries and the people. I would rather suggest that the scheduled census and related activity be postponed, he had also said in the letter.

    There is no official word from the Home Ministry on the same. However sources tell OneIndia that an official announcement postponing the exercise may be made in the next two to three days. Officials are however confident that the exercises would be completed before the deadline of September 2020. There is a need to defer it in the wake of the outbreak for now, the officer cited above said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 16:13 [IST]
