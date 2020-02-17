  • search
    NPR begins on April 1: President, PM to be enrolled first

    New Delhi, Feb 17: The NPR update would commence from April 1 and President Ram Nath Kovind would be the first one to be enrolled.

    On April 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu too are likely to be enrolled. The Register General and Census Commissioner is likely to visit the residences of the PM and VP. Precedent demands that the first person to be enrolled is the President of India.

    NPR through mobile app only to begin in Tripura from May

    The enrolment of the PM, VP and come cabinet ministers would be done on April 1 and the authorities hope that this exercise would add to the publicity. This would also sent out an assurance to the general public, who have been raising doubts about this exercise.

    The President and the PM are likely to give out a message to the nation, following their enrolment.

    Several Congress governed states have said that they will not go ahead with this exercise. Kerala has said that the NPR would not be carried out in the state, while West Bengal has put the process on hold.

    The NPR manual and the draft form have been finalised and the 2020 forms would be printed in March. The form will have 23 fields of information and an undertaking, which states that the information declared is true to the best of the knowledge of the respondent. Further it would also have a disclaimer that nationality as declared will not confer any right to Indian citizenship.

    Monday, February 17, 2020
