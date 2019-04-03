  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NPF to support Congress Lok Sabha candidate in Nagaland

    By PTI
    |

    Kohima, Apr 03: Naga Peoples Front (NPF) president, Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu Wednesday said the NPF will support the Congress candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland.

    "In order to defeat the BJP alliance partner NDPP's candidate, the NPF party has decided to extend issue based support to the Congress in Nagaland," Liezietsu said at the consultative meeting of the NPF Kohima Division at Central office here.

    NPF to support Congress Lok Sabha candidate in Nagaland
    Representational Image

    He said the NPF took decision not to field its nominee and divide the secular votes and give advantages to the NDPP candidate.

    'Document of lies, hypocrisy': PM Modi on Congress manifesto

    Liezietsu said the NPF was supporting the Congress candidate as the Congress is also against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

    He said BJP president Amit Shah in his public address in Assam recently stated that if BJP comes to power it will tbe bring the Citizenship Amendment Bill at the earliest.

    PTI

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 congress nagaland

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue