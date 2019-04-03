NPF to support Congress Lok Sabha candidate in Nagaland

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Kohima, Apr 03: Naga Peoples Front (NPF) president, Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu Wednesday said the NPF will support the Congress candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland.

"In order to defeat the BJP alliance partner NDPP's candidate, the NPF party has decided to extend issue based support to the Congress in Nagaland," Liezietsu said at the consultative meeting of the NPF Kohima Division at Central office here.

He said the NPF took decision not to field its nominee and divide the secular votes and give advantages to the NDPP candidate.

'Document of lies, hypocrisy': PM Modi on Congress manifesto

Liezietsu said the NPF was supporting the Congress candidate as the Congress is also against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

He said BJP president Amit Shah in his public address in Assam recently stated that if BJP comes to power it will tbe bring the Citizenship Amendment Bill at the earliest.

PTI