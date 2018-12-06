Now, Zomato is planning drone-based food delivery for its customers

  • search
    Bengaluru, Dec 6: Wth an eye on starting delivery by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at some point in the future, Restaurant search and food ordering firm Zomato has acquired a drone company for its customers.

    Food delivery forms a big part of the company's business contributing over 65% of its total revenue.

    Founded by Indian Institute of Technology- Kanpur alumni Vikram Singh, TechEagle Innovations is a drone start-up based out of Lucknow. The company was incorporated in 2015 when Singh was in college.

    The start-up is into consultancy and manufacturing of drones. It also provides technical expertise and training for the use and deployment of UAVs in commercial facilities.

    Two months ago,Civil Aviation (MoCA), allowed commercial use of drones. This makes the food delivery unicorn, Zomato, first food delivery platform to enter drone-delivery. The startup currently delivers 22 million orders a month.

    Zomato is quickly expanding its footprint in India, even into smaller cities. The company recently said it will soon have operations in over 100 small cities in India. It has also been boosting its capacity to improve last-mile delivery.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 17:20 [IST]
