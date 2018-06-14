Now, you can track what’s cooking in IRCTC rail kitchens

The Indian Railways have now decided to live-stream footage of its 'base kitchens' to check cooks from cutting corners and serving poor quality food. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has told The Times of India that the live streaming can be seen on IRCTC website.

The report further quoted the Union Railways Minister as saying that a mobile app will also be developed so that passengers traveling in a train can see how food is being cooked in the kitchen. The move has been initiated to keep a check on how the food is cooked.

The initiative is part of Goyal's drive to improve passenger amenities along with safety.

So far, out of 200 base kitchens of IRCTC which is the main caterer for the national transporter, 16 cameras have been installed. The kitchens that have been equipped with cameras are located in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Jhansi, Bhubaneswar etc along major railway routes.

Meanwhile, IRCTC has also recently launched a new app, 'Menu on Rails', which aims to check the menace of overcharging by vendors on trains. Passengers can now download the app and know the MRP (Maximum Retail Price) for food available across all categories of trains. Additionally, PoS (Point Of Sale) machines are increasingly being used in trains to check any chance of ad-hoc charging for food items.

