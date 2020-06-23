OrderMe: Now you can order Patanjali's Coronil kit priced at ₹545 through this app

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 23: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev-run Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday launched Coronil and Swasari, an Ayurvedic medicine, to help treat the novel coronavirus or Covid-19 infection on Tuesday at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The Coronil kit, ayurvedic medicine to cure COVID-19 is priced at ₹545. The corona kit is for 30 days.

During the launch, Baba Ramdev said that their clinical trial found that 69% of the patients tested recovered from COVID-19 within three days, while 100% of the patients recovered within a week, as per news agency ANI.

He also announced a new app "OrderMe" through which people will be able to order Coronil by sitting at home. Really, it would be a great step taken by Patanjali. Soon corona medicine would be available on OrderMe app.

How to download the app?

After Prime minister Modi urged people to buy local and indigenous goods, Patanjali proposed to create a platform to enable customers to buy swadeshi goods only. The app 'OrderMe' for users is likely to go live very soon