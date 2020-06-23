  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rath Yatra Patanjali Ayurved
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OrderMe: Now you can order Patanjali's Coronil kit priced at ₹545 through this app

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 23: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev-run Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday launched Coronil and Swasari, an Ayurvedic medicine, to help treat the novel coronavirus or Covid-19 infection on Tuesday at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The Coronil kit, ayurvedic medicine to cure COVID-19 is priced at ₹545. The corona kit is for 30 days.

    Now you can order Patanjalis Coronil kit priced at ₹545 through this app

    During the launch, Baba Ramdev said that their clinical trial found that 69% of the patients tested recovered from COVID-19 within three days, while 100% of the patients recovered within a week, as per news agency ANI.

    He also announced a new app "OrderMe" through which people will be able to order Coronil by sitting at home. Really, it would be a great step taken by Patanjali. Soon corona medicine would be available on OrderMe app.

      Army sources revealed there was a mutual consensus to disengage at India China top military talks

      How to download the app?

      After Prime minister Modi urged people to buy local and indigenous goods, Patanjali proposed to create a platform to enable customers to buy swadeshi goods only. The app 'OrderMe' for users is likely to go live very soon

      More PATANJALI News

      Read more about:

      patanjali coronavirus baba ramdev

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue