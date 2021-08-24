Now you can book Covid-19 vaccine slots on WhatsApp: Check details

For Quick Alerts
New Delhi, Aug 24: Facebook-owned WhatsApp users will now be able to book vaccination appointment on the messaging app.
"Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book COVID-19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted this morning.
"Today we're partnering with @MoHFW_INDIA and @mygovindia to enable people to make their vaccine appointments via WhatsApp. Spread the word," WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart also tweeted about the new initiative that will ease the process of booking vaccine slots.
How to book your vaccine slots via WhatsApp:
- Save Helpdesk number (9013151515) on your phone
- Send 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp
- You will receive a 6-digit one-time password, verify it.
- Choose your preferred date and location, pin code, and vaccine type.
- You will get a confirmation
- Visit the vaccination centre on the day of their appointment
Story first published: Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 12:22 [IST]