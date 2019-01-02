Now, Whatsapp no longer available in these phones! Here's the full list

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 2: It 2019 new year time! And there is a bad news for few smartphone users. WhatsApp will now no longer be accessible on a host of mobile devices. Older phones like Nokia 206, Asha 210 and others will not be able to run WhatsApp.

The largest messaging application had already made it clear that it will no longer be active from January 01, 2019 on Nokia S40 devices.

The Nokia Series 40 was designed by the Finland-based for their mid-range feature phones and also luxury phones from Vertu.

This includes Nokia 206 Single SIM, Nokia 206 Dual SIM, Nokia 208, Nokia 301 Single SIM Chat Edition, Nokia 301 Dual SIM Chat Edition, Nokia 515, Nokia Asha 201, Nokia Asha 205 Chat Edition, Nokia Asha 210, Nokia Asha 230 Single SIM, Nokia Asha 230 Dual SIM.

The list also includes Nokia Asha 300, Nokia Asha 302, Nokia Asha 303, Nokia Asha 305, Nokia Asha 306, Nokia Asha 308, Nokia Asha 309, Nokia Asha 310, Nokia Asha 311, Nokia Asha 500, Nokia Asha 501, Nokia Asha 502, Nokia Asha 503, Nokia C3-00, Nokia C3-01, Nokia X2-00, Nokia X2-01, Nokia X3-02, and Nokia X3-02.5

Other than the Nokia S40 platform, the company has also announced it plans to stop supporting devices running Android 2.3.7 and older (Gingerbread), iPhone 3GS or any iOS 6 device from February 1, 2020.

WhatsApp only recommends customers the following devices:

Android running OS 4.0+

iPhone running iOS 8+

Windows Phone 8.1+

JioPhone

JioPhone 2