Now WhatsApp menace hits CJI

    New Delhi, July 5: The Supreme Court took to task an advocate for circulating unwarranted and baseless messages on WhatsApp against Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra. He was circulating the messages as he was not given an early hearing in the case.

    Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra

    When the advocate asked for an early hearing, a Bench comprising, CJI, Misra, Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud took strong exception to the conduct of the advocate.

    Justice Chandrachud said that the CJI takes split second decisions about petitions which require urgent hearing while entertaining 50 such requests from lawyers during the first half an hour everyday. If an urgent hearing is denied, lawyers should not resort to such baseless insinuations against the CJP on the social media platforms.

    Such acts damage the institution and judges have no platforms to defend themselves, the Bench also observed.

    We have no problem when our judgments get discussed in any forum, but we are defenceless against the circulation of such messages on social media platforms, the Bench also said. The Bench finally turned down the request for an early hearing.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 8:32 [IST]
