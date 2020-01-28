Now, watch Man Vs Wild with ‘Thalaiva’ Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls!

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 28: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to walk into the woods with TV presenter Bear Grylls for an upcoming episode on the Discovery show Man vs Wild for which the shooting has begun in Karnataka's Bandipur forest.

The top actor, along with the wanderer, known for his daredevilry in traversing and surviving in some of the most treacherous terrains in the world, have begun filming in the Bandipur woods, noted for its tiger reserve and biodiversity. PTI Sources close to the actor told that he left on Monday to Mysore for the shoot and is expected to complete it soon and return to the city.

Meanwhile, some users of Twitter commented that wildlife activists in Karnataka have opposed the documentary shoot inside the Bandipur reserve.

The Man vs Wild show has seen some of the top personalities of the world including our very own Prime Minister Narendra Modi who featured in the show in August last year.

Man Vs Wild: In first vacation after 18 years, PM Modi dares the wild with Bear Grylls

Earlier in 2019, Modi made an appearance with Bear Grylls in the show, which aired on August 12 and was showcased in over 180 countries across the world on Discovery network of channels. The widely popular show featured Grylls going on an adventure trip with the Prime Minister in the wilderness of Jim Corbett National Park.

As they set on a voyage to discover nature's wonders, Modi also expressed his views on nature conservation and his experiences of various encounters with wildlife.

PM Modi: 2-3 families nurtured Kashmir problem and thousands died| OneIndia News

The episode went on to make history by recording highest-ever ratings in the infotainment genre and catapulted Discovery channel (3.05 million impressions) to No. 3 position for the week.

After PM Modi on Bear Grylls’ Man Vs Wild, Check out these hilarious memes

Let's see if the episode featuring Rajinikanth is able to break that record.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was seen in the blockbuster Tamil film, Darbar. The film earned a heavy amount at the ticket windows.