    Now Uttar pradesh will have a new script for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections!

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: The focus of every political parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress besides many other regional and smaller caste and religion-based parties has now shifted to Uttar Pradesh. Some equations in the state will also change as the BSP, SP and the Congress are looking for an alliance to take on the BJP in most populated state.

    Both the political parties - the BSP and the SP - were tough on the Congress have now turned soft. The Congress has also a few step forward by saying that like-minded parties will be taken on board indicating that ground for alliance is being prepared. The SP and the BSP have also shown positive response by telling the Congress in other states.

    It is being said that the SP and the BSP have forgotten their enmity to join hands to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. It has almost been decided that the SP and BSP will join hands if sources are to be believed. This will help them to take other political parties in the coalition. The Mahagathbandhan will also give some space of the Rashtriya Lok Dal led by Ajit Singh as their unity had helped them winning Kairana seat in the state. They have some base in western Uttar Pradesh in the Jat dominated area.

    [Polls over, CM hunt begins, it is over to Rahul Gandhi]

    Actually the SP and the BSP indicated to keep the Congress away from the alliance before Assembly elections in five states but political analysts called it pressure tactics by these political parties. These parties were actually expecting the Congress to give them some space in Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. But they could not reach on consensus on seat distribution and they contested elections alone.

    Performance of the Congress has put pressure on the SP and BSP and they were forced to revisit their earlier stand. The BSP joining hands with the Congress in these states has given indication that it is now open to alliance in the state like Uttar Pradesh. State Congress chief Raj Babbar too has announced joining hands with parties having similar ideologies. In such a situation a new script being written in Uttar Pradesh is eminent.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 20:36 [IST]
