    Now UP clears special cess on liquor to fund cow protection

    New Delhi, Jan 19: The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a special cess on Indian Made Foreign Liquor and Beer to fund stray cow homes and grazing grounds. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    Power minister, Srikant Sharma said the government will collect an additional revenue of Rs 155 crore annually by imposing a special fee on excise.

    While an additional fee of Re 0.50 to Rs 2 will be imposed on per bottle of beer and IMFL, the special fee would be Rs 10 per bottle consumed in the bars to fund the stray cow shelters in the state," he said.

    A similar move was made by the Rajasthan government. The government had imposed a 20 per cent cess in addition to a 20 per cent surcharge on stamp duty for liquor sold in the state towards cow protection.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 9:57 [IST]
