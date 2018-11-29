  • search

Now, Swiggy introduces 'Takeaway' food services for users in Bengaluru

    Bengaluru, Nov 29: Bengaluru-based foodtech unicorn Swiggy has now launched Swiggy Takeaway in the city.

    This launch comes a month after Zomato launched 'Zomato Pickup'. The 'Takeaway' and 'Pickup' features for the users on the app. The Zomato Pickup feature lets users order food on the app and pick it up themselves when it is ready.

    Most of Swiggy's launches first start with a small area in Bengaluru before it begins expansion.

    Zomato launched Pickup in 13 cities. These include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Indore, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Nagpur, and Vadodara. In the near future, however, Zomato expects to add at least a few more cities to the list.

    Both Swiggy and Zomato have been locked in a battle since they achieved unicorn status. Zomato recently launched its B2B procurement platform HyperPure, to focus on raw-material and ingredient delivery at restaurants.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 12:25 [IST]
