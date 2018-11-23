Now, Statue of Unity no more to be the world's tallest Statue: Find out why

80 feet Buddha statue planned in Gujarat:

Sanghakaya Foundation, a non-profit Buddhist organisation, said on Thursday that it has demanded land from the government for installing an 80-feet high statue of Lord Buddha in Gandhinagar district. It has roped in Ram Sutar, the sculptor behind the Statue of Unity, for the project, it said.

About Statue of Unity: 597 feet

The Statue of Unity which is at a height of 597 feet, inaugurated in Narmada district of the state on October 31, is the tallest statue in the world. The imposing monument is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US and is built on an islet, Sadhu Bet, around 3.5 km downstream from the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat's Narmada district.

Andhra Pradesh assembly higher than Statue of Unity: 820 feet

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has proposed the Andhra Pradesh Assembly in Amaravati to be 68 metres taller than the 182-metre high Statue of Unity that was built as a sign of respect towards the 'Iron Man of India' Sardar Vallabhai Patel. Naidu has reportedly finalised the design of the proposed structure and the blueprint will soon be submitted to the state by Britain-based architects Norma Fosters, according to the Times of India.

Chhatrapati Shivaji statue in Maharashtra: 695 feet

The Maharashtra government has claimed that the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the Maratha ruler will have a height of 212 metres, surpassing the height of the Sardar Patel statue in Gujarat. The state Government has said that the statue of Shivaji to be built at a cost of Rs 3800 crores would be ready by 2021, as per a report in inkhabar. The Chhatrapati Shivaji statue would be called Shiv Smarak or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial once built.

World's tallest Shiva Murti in Rajasthan: 351 feet

The construction of the massive Shiva Murti, to be built at a height if 351 feet, will be completed by 2019 at Nathdwara in Rajasthan. As per reports, nearly 85% of the work on the huge statue has been completed so far, and the statue is likely to be inaugurated by March 2019.

Upar Wala Sab Dekh Raha Hai:

An image released by commercial satellite services company Planet shows that India's edifice to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel can be seen from space and though it doesn't mention from how high up, it's probably safe to assume it's from a low-Earth orbit.