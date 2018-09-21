Now, special NCC parade in educational institutions on second anniversary of surgical strike

New Delhi, Sep 21: Union Human Resources development ministry has asked institutions from across the country to celebrate second anniversary of surgical strike of India against Pakistan on September 29 in a different way by organizing special parade of National Cadet Corps (NCC) in the educational institutions spreading across the country.

Union Human resources development minister Prakash Javadekar said that officials of the NCC will tell students of institutions how country is defended and how this surgical strike was conducted. The minister said that this special parade will be organized in schools across the country. How Army defends border, how they play other roles for civilian needs and what was the specialty of the surgical operation. This is like knowledge Yagyna (sacrifice) by the institution. However, this is not forced on anyone to participate in it but lakhs of students wants to listen and participate in such programmes.

Also Read | Natural to have different views, but strive for unity: Modi

The minister said that the government has taken this initiative from the suggestion coming from these students only. As far as opposition political parties are are concerned and they saying that there is politics behind this move, actually it is an attempt to take glory of Army to people with the help of NCC. There is absolutely no politics in it.

Also Read | Ready to fight to whatever weapons available says Army Chief Gen Rawat

On being asked from the minister that Congress is claiming it to be a political move, Javadekar said, "I must denounce the Congress charge calling it to be political move and saying that we are politicizing the surgical strike. We are not rather we are telling students how armed forces defend our country and how they conducted surgical strike and how how they do civilian duty when it warrants. It is really an attempt to inspire students for the patriotic activities. So military and armed forces work is appreciate and there is no politics in it. Moreover, its just an advise but thousands of institution do it and millions of students participate in it."