Now, Siddaramaiah's app goes missing from Play Store

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's app has conspicuously gone missing from the Google Play Store. This comes days after Congress deleted its official app 'With INC' from the Google Play Store, making it unavailable for Android users.

The Congress app's deletion came soon after a French cybersecurity researcher who goes by the pseudonym Elliot Alderson found security issues with a web page associated with the Congress.

The Congress had trained gun at PM Modi's NaMo app after Alderson claimed that the app is taking info without consent and sends the IP address of users to US-based website api.narendramodi.

BJP and Congress have targeted each other with allegations of data harvesting. The now-deleted Congress Android app asked for photos, media, files, storage, camera, WiFi connection information, and network information.

[NaMo app row: 'Rahul Gandhi is technologically illiterate', says BJP]

In a bid to corner the Prime Minister over the NaMo app, Rahul accused Modi of misusing his position "to build a personal database with data on millions of Indians", hours after the BJP alleged that the main opposition party shared users' information to a Singapore-based firm.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra questioned Congress' technical know-how about the working of smartphone apps and said that most of the applications these days ask for permission to access 'contacts', 'SD Card', 'pictures' and 'location' in the phone.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day