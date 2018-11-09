Now RSS leader Indresh Kumar to work for Dalit community as well!

New Delhi, Nov 9: In view of the recent developments regarding Dalits and underprivileged people, national executive committee member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Indresh Kumar will initiate a programme to establish harmony among all the communities which was affected by providing some additional legal power to the unprivileged section of the society.

Under the 'Infinite New India Movement' banner, not only some of the recent developments in the country that have affected the harmony of the society will be discussed and addressed but it will also be part of the debate how to empower such under privileged people. The RSS has been trying to include more and more people to its fold and has long been trying to accommodate people from the Dalit community to the RSS fold. A meeting discussing in detail took place in Allahabad long time back in which it was decided that they should be given more responsibility in the RSS fold. It did not remain a non-starter but it has certainly been moving with snail's pace. Indresh Kumar will be articulating his view in a programme to empower them and they have plans to take this issue to a logical end.

Sources said that this initiative will focus around discrimination and untouchability of Dalits. Social discrimination on the basis of caste, untouchability, social exploitation, racism of any kind are considered to be the highest kind of level of discrimination for any society. Responsibilities and accountability of the government and concerns of influential social leaders under principles of Dharma (moral duty) and Artha (economic prosperity) have influenced and changed the social practices and belief worldwide. "The concern to be deliberates upon are serious moral, social and economic hazard to any society and thus to our society as well. They will be deliberated upon," said a source.

The role of some of social movement leaders in the uplift of Dalits and untouchable will also be outlined in this programme. Former RSS leader Dattopant Thengri who had played a very important role for Dalists and untouchables, will be remembered for his contribution. He had written an essay for the cause of Dalits. Infinite New India Movement working under Indresh Kumar will also release a book on the same topic in which small write ups by experts will be compiled. The book is edited by RSS activist Shailesh Vats. The topic on which the national seminar will be organised - 'New Social Narration - Social Integration by Responsibility'. A short film by Harendra Kumar on the same topic will also be screened.