Now, Reliance Jio offers extra 1.5 GB/day: Details here

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced a new cheaper prepaid plan for its consumers. Jio has come up with a new Jio Double Dhamaka Offer that will provide users will 1.5GB extra data per day select prepaid recharge packs. The new Jio 'Double Dhamaka' offer can be availed on all the prepaid recharges priced in the range of Rs 149 to Rs 799.

These are the new rates

a. 1.5GB/day data pack users - Rs 149, 349, 399, 449 will now get 3GB/day

b. 2GB/day data pack users - Rs 198, 398, 448, 498 will now get 3.5GB/day

c. 3GB/day data pack users - Rs 299 will now get 4.5GB/day

d. 4GB/day data pack users - Rs 509 will now get 5.5GB/day

e. 5GB/day data pack users - Rs 799 will now get 6.5GB/day

Reliance Jio users will now be able to avail extra data on their recharges performed in the month of June, effectively increasing their data allowance to 3GB per day for those who opt for a 1.5GB daily data pack and to 3.5GB data per day for those who opt for a 2GB data pack per day.

However, the validities of these packs will remain the same as before, and they will continue to come bundled with post-FUP speed of 64kbps, unlimited calls, free 100 SMS messages per day, and access to Jio apps.

