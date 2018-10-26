Now Rakesh Asthana moves SC, seeks reversal of decision that sent him on exile

New Delhi, Oct 26: CBI special director, Rakesh Asthana has moved the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the government that sent him on leave, following a spat with the agency's director, Alok Verma.

The petition has been filed two days after Verma moved the court challenging the similar action against him by the government.

On Thursday, advocate, Prashant Bhushan challenged the decision of the government to send, CBI Director, Alok Verma on leave.

Also Read | CVC still waiting for CBI report on year-old secret note with allegations against Rakesh Asthana

In his petition sought for the quashing of the CVC's orders on the basis of which the government divested Verma of his duties and functions in the CBI.

Bhushan also urged the court to tag his petition with the one filed by Verma. He also sought the removal of Rakesh Asthana from the CBI and sought for the setting up of an Verma in his petition said that the investigating officers of sensitive cases are being changed. Verma further said that there is a need for an independent CBI. Present circumstances occurred when certain investigation into high functionaries do not take the direction that may be desirable to the government. He said that he can furnish details of many cases which have led to the present circumstances. They are extremely sensitive in nature.

The CVC took an overnight decision to divest me completely of the CBI director's role. This is contrary to Section 4 B of the DSPE Act, which grants a secure term of 2 years to the CBI chief in order to ensure independence. The section also mandates the appointment of a CBI Director by a high powered panel of the PM, LoP and CJI. Further the committee's consent is also needed to transfer the CBI Director. This latest action bypass the mandate of the committee, he also said.

At 6 am today, both Verma and Asthana was asked to go on leave and this will jeopardise the probe into several cases. The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi will hear the matter on Friday.

Also Read | Alok Verma remains CBI Director, Asthana Spl Director, Rao given only interim charge: CBI

Following the ugly public spat, the government decided to send both Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana on leave. Following this M Nageshwar Rao was appointed as the interim director with immediate effect. Verma would now move the Supreme Court against this order of the government.

In a late night order the government appointed Rao as the interim chief of the CBI. The order stated, " The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved that during the period of the subsistence of the aforesaid interim measure, cited in reference above, Shri M Nageshwar Rao, IPS, presently working as Joint Director, CBI shall look after duties and functions of Director CBI and shall take over duties and functions with immediate effect."