Home News India Now, Railways to roll out Train-18 like modern MEMU train equipped with new features

Now, Railways to roll out Train-18 like modern MEMU train equipped with new features

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Dec 10: After success of Train 18, the Indian Railways is now planning to roll out MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train for passengers to travel short distance inter city.

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai is all set the roll out a new MEMU train that will have all equipment underslung, like the engine-less Train 18!

The new MEMU train has been manufactured to cater to short distance inter-city travel.

Also Read | Soon, Railways to introduce new system to ensure adequate water supply in trains

In the new MEMU, train passengers will be able to move seamlessly from end-to-end. just like in Train 18. The speed range of the new MEMU is 110 to 130 kmph.

A MEMU rake has two motor coaches and six trailer coaches. The conventional MEMU trains can carry 2,402 passengers a trip, while the carrying capacity of the upgraded MEMU is 2,618 passengers. About 247 more passengers can travel in two motor coaches.

The coach producing unit has spent 26 crore to produce the prototype of underslung MEMU, while the regular MEMU costs 25 crore.

The train has also been provided with toilets in all coaches, CCTV cameras, GPS-based passenger information/announcement system and emergency talk back system to enable passengers to talk to driver in case of emergency as in Train 18.

The prototype underslung MEMU Train is likely to be flagged off on December 13 or 14. Later, it will be sent to Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) for tests and trials.

All you need to know about Train 18-like MEMU train:

The cost of production: Rs 26 crore

247 more passengers can travel compared to regular MEMUs

Regenerative braking saves about 35 per cent energy

Stainless steel coach body.

Air-conditioned driver cabs

Best in class cushion seats

Toilets in all coaches

Stainless steel slip-free flooring

Sealed gangways between coaches permit end to end movement

CCTV surveillance system

Modern 'Train 18' bogies

Capable of operating 130 kmph

Emergency talk back facility with driver cabin