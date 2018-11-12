  • search

Now, Railway coaches to get tray-tables, charging points, new taps

By
    New Delhi, Nov 12: Indian Railways plans to refurbish almost 2,000 old coaches by the end of this year. The expenditure for the revamp is expected to be around Rs 600 crore.

    Representational Image

    After the process is complete, coaches will get new tray tables, charging points for every seat, better seat covers, new taps, and mirrors in toilets, reports HT.

    The Railways plan to refurbish nearly 40,000-50,000 coaches in the next few years.

    Indian Railways also plans to make as many as 640 'Utkrisht rakes' in the next two years. This development would cost around Rs 400 crore.

    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 18:44 [IST]
