Now, pregnant cow's jaw blown off by explosive in Himachal

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Shimla, June 06: When the country still in mourning over the killing of pregnant elephant killed by pineapple stuffed with crackers in Kerala, a similar incident has come to light in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

This time the victim is a pregnant cow.

The pregnant cow's mouth was allegedly blown off by explosive while it was grazing at a field in the area of Jhanduta.

One arrested in connection with death of pregnant elephant in Kerala

The owner of the cow Gurdial Singh sought help from authorities and demanded strict action against the perpetrator.

Singh had blamed his neighbour Nandlal for intentionally injuring the cow.

Singh uploaded a video where the pregnant cow could be seen profusely bleeding from the jaw area and it can be assumed that it will not be able to eat for the next few days.

The incident has occurred 10 days ago. Police have registered a case under the Animal Cruelty Act and investigation is on in the case.

The fresh act of animal cruelty comes days after the horrific incident of the pregnant elephant's in Kerala's Palakkad death by eating a pineapple stuffed with crackers.

The elephant suffered severe injuries to her jaw and was unable to eat anything for days.

The incident took place on May 27 while the elephant was standing in water and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

People across the country expressed outrage through social media. Forest Minister Prakash Javdekar assured of taking strict action against perpetrators. According to report a few people have been arrested and are questioned about the same.