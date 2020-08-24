Now, people can book appointments at Shri Dada Dev Hospital from their homes: Kejriwal

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Aug 24: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a mobile app and online OPD Registration system at Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya in Delhi.

CM Kejriwal said that the app will be a convenient solution, especially for pregnant women in the time of the COVID pandemic, as they would no longer be required to stand in the queues for hours for registration. He also said that the Delhi government is also launching Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) to bring all hospitals in Delhi at one platform and then integrate the features of the app with the HMIS system to improve its efficiency.

While inaugurating the app through a video conferencing, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "I am happy that Dr. Brijesh and his team thought of creating this app keeping in mind the difficulties and issues faced by the people in the times of COVID-19. Shri Dada Dev Hospital is the most important hospital amongst the mother and child healthcare hospitals of the Delhi government. This hospital conducts 10000 deliveries across the whole year, and this is a very important hospital for the people of the area. This hospital is only of 106 beds for now, but the capacity of the beds will be increased to 281 in the coming days, the inauguration of which was held in January this year and will be completed soon."

Kejriwal said, "if 2-3 women are being treated on a single bed, this is not right especially in Delhi which is the national capital. This issue will be solved with the expansion of the hospital that will be done in the coming days. Dr. Brijesh told me a few days back that pregnant women have to come early morning and stand in queues for the registration, then wait for many hours outside the doctors' rooms. This defies the rules of social distancing because the hospital becomes very crowded. Dr. Brijesh and his team thought that the app will benefit the people and the people can book their appointments from the comfort of their homes. They will have to reach the doctors' rooms just half an hour before the time of their appointment. I suppose that this app will hugely benefit the people, not only in the COVID times but also after the COVID times.The Delhi government is bringing together all hospitals in Delhi through the Hospital Management Information System, including Mohalla Clinic, polyclinic, multi-specialty and super-specialty hospitals. This is a very ambitious project and will be completed within one year. I have shown the app to many people and the app has various features, and we will integrate all those features with our Hospital Management Information System to improve the system's efficiency. I want to congratulate the team and the general public for the launch of the app. I believe that other hospitals should also devise such apps till the time our HMIS starts functioning. I am very happy to inaugurate this app."

How to Use the app

To operate the app, you need to click on proceed, click on new registration, and fill the required fields. For OPD Registration, click on the online OPD registration on the app and fill the required fields. Get an OPD registration number via SMS or otherwise. For flu registration, click on FLU registration and fill required fields. Get OPD Registration Number via SMS.

Key features of the app

Simple and Secure Process

Queue less appointment

No Waiting Time

Online Flu Clinic Registration (COVID-19)

Patient Revisit

A barcode on OPD Slip

Push Notification

App Helps to prevent COVID infection by ensuring minimal contact with all Healthcare provider and other patients

Salient features for the admin

Dashboard

Improves Clinical Care and -Patient Safety

Easy and Quick Document Retrieval

Patient's Charts and Other medical reports are at fingertips including comprehensive reporting on various customizable parameters

Remote Access to all Registration Records related to patients

Smart and Easy Clinical Work Flow

Security Compliance to Assure Privacy

Comprehensive Role-Based Access Control and Security