Now, people can apply for passport from any part of the country

From now on people would be able to apply for passports from any part of the country thanks to the new Passport Seva App.

According to an ANI report, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that with the Passport Seva app, now not only can you apply for a passport from any part of the country, but all the other formalities can be done based on the address provided on the app.

Swaraj, while addressing the officials of several Passport Seva Kendras and members of the Ministry of External Affairs on the occasion of Passport Seva Diwas, stated that the two new schemes - Passport application from anywhere in India and filling passport application forms from mobile phones - would now make the procedure for obtaining passports simpler, said reports.

Ahead of the passport Seva app launch, a meeting took place between Women and Child Development Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs during which steps that needed to be taken for hassle-free issuance of passport and making the application form more citizen-friendly were discussed.

The External Affairs Ministry is also reportedly preparing a list of areas where new passport centres are to be opened.

