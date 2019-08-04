Now pay upto 10 lakh as penalty for discontinuing MBBS course in Tamil Nadu

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Aug 04: The selection committee for medical admissions in Tamil Nadu has informed the allotted candidates about the Penalty for discontinuing MBBS or BDS courses.

As per the notice, the MBBS and BDS students who have been allotted to the concerned course at the respective medical and dental colleges in the state will have to shell out up to Rs 10 lakh as penalty on leaving the MBBS or BDS course midway.

All details as per the notice are mentioned below:

The concerned candidates who have been allotted MBBS Degree Course in Tamil Nadu Government Medical Colleges, IRT Medical College, Perundurai, Erode and Govt. seats in Self- Financing Medical Colleges affiliated to the Tamil Nadu DR M GR. Medical University & Rajah Muthiah Medical College affiliated to Annamalai University, Chidambaram and ESIC Medical College and PGIMSR, K.K.Nagar, Chennai for 2019-2020 are requested to view the details of the said notification mentioned below.

The following clauses of the Prospectus for admission to MBBS course may be read as follows:

DISCONTINUATION FEE:

(a) The candidates who discontinue the course between 04.08.2019 and 05.08.2019 should pay the Discontinuation Fee of Rs.1,00,000/- (Rupees One lakh only) and from 06.08.2019 onwards should pay the Discontinuation Fee of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten lakh only) by means of Demand Draft drawn in favour of "The Secretary, Selection Committee, Kilpauk, Chennai-10" payable at Chennai.

BOND

(ii) The candidates who discontinue the course between 04.08.2019 and 05.08.2019 are bound by the bond. Accordingly, they should pay a sum of 1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lakh only) as a penalty for breaching the contract signed. The candidates who discontinue the course from 06.08.2019 of the year of admission and on any date of subsequent years should pay a sum of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh Only) as a penalty. There is no Discontinuation Fee for the candidates who discontinue MBBS course on or before 03.08.2019.

Management Quota

The candidates who have been allotted MBBS seats under in Self - Financing Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu and Christian Medical College, Vellore for the academic year 2019-2020.

The following clauses of the Prospectus for admission to MBBS course may be read as follows with effect from 01.08.2019.

"DISCONTINUATION FEE"

(a) The candidates who discontinue the course between 04.08.2019 and 05.08.2019 should pay the Discontinuation Fee of Rs.1,00,000/- (Rupees One lakh only) and from 06.08.2019 onwards should pay the Discontinuation Fee of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten lakh only) by means of DemandbDraft drawn in favour of "The Secretary, Selection Committee, Kilpauk, Chennai10" payable at Chennai.

BOND:-

(ii) Candidates who discontinue the course between 04.08.2019 and 05.08.2019 are bound by the bond. Accordingly, they should pay a sum of 1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lakh only) as a penalty for breaching the contract signed. The candidates who discontinue the course from 06.08.2019 of the year of admission and on any date of subsequent years should pay a sum of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh Only) as penalty.

There is no Discontinuation Fee for the candidates who discontinue MBBS course on or before 03.08.2019.

BDS

Kind attention to the candidates who have been allotted BDS Degree Course in Tamil Nadu Government Dental College, Chennai and SelfFinancing Dental Colleges for the academic year 2019-2020.

The following clauses of the Prospectus for admission to BDS course may be read as follows with effect from 02.08.2019.

DISCONTINUATION FEE:

(a) The candidates who discontinue the course between 05.08.2019 and 06.08.2019 should pay the Discontinuation Fee of Rs.1,00,000/- (Rupees One lakh only) and from 07.08.2019 onwards should pay the Discontinuation Fee of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten lakh only) by means of Demand Draft drawn in favour of "The Secretary, Selection Committee, Kilpauk, Chennai-10" payable at Chennai.

BOND:

(ii) The candidates who discontinue the course between 05.08.2019 and 06.08.2019 are bound by the bond. Accordingly, they should pay a sum of 1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lakh only) as a penalty for breaching the contract signed. The candidates who discontinue the course from 07.08.2019 of the year of admission and on any date of subsequent years should pay a sum of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh Only) as penalty.

There is no Discontinuation Fee for the candidates who discontinue BDS course on or before 04.08.2019.

Kind attention to the candidates who have been allotted BDS seats under Management Quota in Self - Financing Dental Colleges in Tamil Nadu for the academic year 2019-2020.

The following clauses of the Prospectus for admission to BDS course may be read as follows with effect from 02.08.2019.

DISCONTINUATION FEE:

(a)The candidates who discontinue the course between 05.08.2019 and 06.08.2019 should pay the Discontinuation Fee of Rs.1,00,000/- (Rupees

One lakh only) and from 07.08.2019 onwards should pay the Discontinuation Fee of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten lakh only) by means of Demand

There is no Discontinuation Fee for the candidates who discontinue BDS course on or before 04.08.2019.