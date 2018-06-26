Now, non-accredited journalists can carry mobile phones in court rooms

The Supreme Court gave its nod to allow non-accredited journalists to carry mobile phones inside its court rooms. As per a communication issued by Assistant Registrar of the apex court, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has allowed the requests, to facilitate reporting by journalists.

The apex court circular accessed by LiveLaw states: "...Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India has been pleased to allow the Media Persons/ Journalists, who have been issued six months passes by the Registry, to carry mobile phones inside the Court Rooms on silent mode and that the that the Deputy Registrar (Public Relations) will endorse suitably on the passes that the person carrying Mobile Phone be allowed inside the Court Room."

The communication, however, warned, "It has been directed that a cell phone creating any disturbance/ nuisance inside Court Room will be confiscated by the Court Master and handed over to the Additional registrar (Security)."

Until now only lawyers were allowed to carry mobile phones inside court rooms. With this move, now, journalists can live-tweet sessions. This comes month after, Accredited journalists were allowed to carry mobile phones inside courtrooms.

