Now Nirbhaya’s killers move International Court of Justice seeking stay on hanging

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: The killers in the Nirbhaya case has approached the International Court of Justice seeking a stay on their execution.

The move comes after the Supreme Court rejected the plea of Mukesh Singh one of the four death row convicts. He had sought restoration of all his legal remedies alleging that his earlier lawyers misled him.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah held Singh''s plea as not maintainable saying that the review petition and the curative petition have both been dismissed in the case.

The convict had sought quashing of all orders passed by courts and the rejection of his mercy petition by the President since the day his curative petition was dismissed by the apex court on the ground that the earlier lawyer Vrinda Grover had misled him.

Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on Mar 20 at 5.30 am

The plea, filed through advocate M L Sharma, sought a CBI probe into alleged "criminal conspiracy" and "fraud" hatched by the Centre, the Delhi government and advocate Vrinda Grover, who is the amicus curiae in the case.

On March 5, a trial court issued fresh warrants with March 20, 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of the convicts - Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31).