Now, Mumbai airport becomes first to scrap boarding pass stamping

    Mumbai, Jan 15: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (Mumbai) Airport is the first in the country to introduce the latest technology Digi-Yatra that eliminates 'boarding pass stamping' for all domestic airlines operating out of Terminal 2. Under this initiative, passengers would be able to use facial recognition biometrics to enter airports and no other ID proof would be required.

    From now passengers travelling within the country can now authenticate their boarding pass at a pre-embarkation security checkpoint by scanning the boarding pass barcode or QR code on their mobile phones at the E-gate Reader, using the Live Passenger Dataset. This will help passengers save a lot of time and a hassle-free boarding.

    This makes the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport the first in the country to introduce the latest technology, proposed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

    Mumbai airport already offers facilities such as check-in kiosks, generating boarding passes and baggage tags through common use self service (CUSS), self bag drop facility, among others.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 15:32 [IST]
