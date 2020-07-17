Now mouth rash, reddish spot is the new Covid-19 symptom

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 17: Coronavirus symtoms list are growing. Researchers in Spain have now listed enanthem, or a rashes inside of the mouth as a new symptoms of Covid-19.

    Along with the general flu symptoms, new symptoms that have been included are chills, loss of smell and taste and now mouth rashes.

    The rashes inside the mouth are clinically known as enanthem.

    'COVID-19 symptoms outside lungs decoded'

    The new study was published July 15 in JAMA Dermatology. Researchers led by Dr. Juan Jimenez-Cauhe, of University Hospital Ramon y Cajal in Madrid, examined 21 patients diagnosed in early April with COVID-19 and associated skin rashes.

    Of these patients, six patients (29%) had enanthem on the inside of their mouths. The affected patients ranged in age from 40 to 69, the team said, and four of the six were women.

    In most cases, the enanthem did not appear to be tied to any medicines the patients were taking, further strengthening the notion that it was illness with the new coronavirus causing the reddish spots to appear.

    Loss of smell, taste symptoms can help quarantining potential COVID-19 patients: Study

    The study further suggest that the rash could appear anywhere from two days before the onset of other COVID symptoms to 24 days after, with 12 days as an average time.

    The age of the patients infected with the rashes range from 40 to 69 while the study also revealed that four of the six patients with rashes were women.

    Friday, July 17, 2020, 11:25 [IST]
