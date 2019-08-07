‘Now, marry fair Kashmiri women', says BJP MLA after article 370 repeal

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 07: In a shocking incident, BJP MLA Vikram Saini from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district while explaining the merits of the centre's move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 offered this appalling point - that party workers could now marry fair women from Kashmir.

He said bachelors in BJP were now welcome to go to Kashmir, buy plots of land and get married.

"The workers are very excited and those who are bachelors can get married there. There is no issue now. Earlier, there was lot of atrocities on women. If a woman from Kashmir got married to a man from Uttar Pradesh, her citizenship would be revoked. There was different citizenship for India and Kashmir," the lawmaker says in Hindi in a clip widely circulated on social media.

"Muslim workers should celebrate. They can get married to fair Kashmiri girls. There should be celebrations. Everyone should celebrate, be it Hindus or Muslims. This is something the entire country should be celebrating."

Earlier this year, Saini, who represents the Khatauli assembly constituency, had gained much notoriety with his threat to "bomb" those who felt unsafe in India.