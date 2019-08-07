  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Now, marry fair Kashmiri women', says BJP MLA after article 370 repeal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 07: In a shocking incident, BJP MLA Vikram Saini from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district while explaining the merits of the centre's move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 offered this appalling point - that party workers could now marry fair women from Kashmir.

    ‘Now, marry fair Kashmiri women, says BJP MLA after article 370 repeal
    Video grab

    He said bachelors in BJP were now welcome to go to Kashmir, buy plots of land and get married.

    [ NSA Ajit Doval meets army and police personnel, interacts with locals in Shopian]

    "The workers are very excited and those who are bachelors can get married there. There is no issue now. Earlier, there was lot of atrocities on women. If a woman from Kashmir got married to a man from Uttar Pradesh, her citizenship would be revoked. There was different citizenship for India and Kashmir," the lawmaker says in Hindi in a clip widely circulated on social media.

    "Muslim workers should celebrate. They can get married to fair Kashmiri girls. There should be celebrations. Everyone should celebrate, be it Hindus or Muslims. This is something the entire country should be celebrating."

    Earlier this year, Saini, who represents the Khatauli assembly constituency, had gained much notoriety with his threat to "bomb" those who felt unsafe in India.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp kashmir women article 370

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 19:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue