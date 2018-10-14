India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Now, Maharashtra govt makes u-turn on online liquor sale

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Oct 14: After several social activists protested against the move, Maharashtra government on Sunday backtracked on its plan to facilitate home delivery of liquor.

    According to a report by the Times of India, the Minister of State for Excise Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, that the move could be a "game changer" for the alcohol industry. The home delivery of liquor would be facilitated through e-commerce firms, just like how citizens are getting groceries and vegetables in their home.

    Now, Maharashtra govt makes u-turn on online liquor sale
    Representational Image

    Meanwhile, a final decision is yet to be announced on the issue.

    Also Read | In dry Bihar, over 3,000 litres of liquor seized

    Activist Paromita Goswami, who is leading a campaign for a complete ban on liquor in the state, expressed unhappiness over the government's proposed move.

    According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), drunk driving accounted for 1.5% of all road accidents in 2015. Such accidents also had the highest number of fatality rates. Around 42% of victims involved in such accidents died compared to 30% and 33% in cases of speeding and reckless driving, respectively.

    Read more about:

    maharashtra government liquor ban ncrb maharashtra

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 14:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue