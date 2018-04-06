Now lone wolf terrorism comes to Punjab

The Punjab police have busted a major plot by a radicalised Sikh youth who was planning on waging a lone wolf strike. The police arrested Inderjit Singh alias Rinku who was trained in making bombs with the help of the ISI.

An engineering graduate with an MBA degree, Singh is a resident of Faridabad. When he was arrested the police had found on him bomb-making material.

During interrogation, he said that he was tasked by the ISI to carry out lone wolf attacks. This involved bomb blasts across the state of Punjab. He was acting alone and was not part of any dedicated module, investigations have revealed.

He was picked up the ISI based on his posts on the social media. As they were provocative in nature, the ISI decided to rope him in for terror strikes. This is yet again a larger part of the plan by the ISI to revive Sikh militancy in Punjab.

This development comes days after the Punjab police busted a modus operandi to promote a Referendum 2020 by Khalistan terrorists. The referendum was being promoted by some Punjab youth at the behest of the ISI on the social media.

The police learnt that the four youth who were arrested were planning on going big during the IPL matches to be held in Mohali. The plan was to get together all like-minded persons and make a declaration during the IPL matches. They were planning a mass movement and were inviting people for the same on Facebook, investigations also revealed.

During the protest and declaration, the youth had also planned on setting buses and shops of fire. With this, they proposed to begin a mass movement and they had fixed the 2020 deadline to declare Punjab as a Khalistan nation.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day